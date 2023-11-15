The smallest electric car from Volvo introduces a new interior concept. Recycled material dominates, from plastic bottles to old roller shutters. You start with your smartphone.

Er is the smallest model in the current Volvo range and is set to become the most successful. The all-electric EX30 wants to shake up the electric scene from the beginning of next year with competitive prices, attractive technology and a sustainable material concept. Volvo expects the 4.23 meter long compact SUV to account for a quarter of all sales in Germany.

The design of the sturdy EX30 with a closed front, striking lighting signature and frameless exterior mirrors is as minimalist as it is modern. This also applies to the Scandinavian cool, leather-free interior, in which Volvo relies on environmentally friendly materials and a new operating concept. Customers can choose from four design styles, all of which have in common a high proportion of reused materials.