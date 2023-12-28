Even an electric vehicle like the Volvo EX30 can be customized with custom packages specifically designed for the Swedish brand's electric SUV. These tunings are handled by Everlast, a brand specialized in Scandinavian brand models and linked to Heritage Custom by Niels Van Roij. The specialized company presented some layouts dedicated to the new EX30 with packages that aim to satisfy different tastes of Volvo customers: the Sport and Outland customizations were introduced, both designed to improve the aesthetics of the battery-powered Sport Utility of the Swedish car manufacturer.

The Sport setup

The Sport trim level, tailor-made for driving enthusiasts looking for a dynamic and elegant appearance, features two exclusive designs for 21-inch forged alloy wheels, which have therefore grown in size compared to the standard versions. Customers can choose between the sophisticated four-double-spoke wheel or the sporty eight-spoke design, both diamond-cut. The Sport range goes beyond the wheels, with the cars set to feature body-coloured roofs and bumpers. The Sport edition also boasts bright orange accents on the front and rear spoilers and hubcaps, providing a more dynamic look.

The Outland package for the Volvo EX30

For off-road enthusiasts, Everlast presents the Outland setup, specifically designed for difficult conditions. The Outland collection includes rugged 19-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a distinctive four-spoke concave design. The exterior of the Outland Edition will feature matte black graphics on the roof, nose, hood, rear and sides. All elements that underline the more adventurous soul of this model. Bright green details on the bodywork and hubcaps add a touch of outdoor style.

Customizations already available

“We are thrilled to present these collections for the Volvo EX30 – commented Jan-Pieter Kroezen, co-owner of Everlast – The combination of exterior details and lightweight wheels not only enhances the aesthetics but also increases the performance of this premium electric car. Packages are available through our online store and dealer network.”