Small doesn’t mean insecure. In developing the EX30 SUV, Volvo relied heavily on this mantra: it is the smallest crossover ever in terms of size in the Swedish brand’s range, but no compromises were found on the safety on board for the driver and other vehicle occupants. How is it possible? Through a series of systems and technologies that the Swedish company wanted to implement to maximize this aspect.

Designed for safety

Already looking at its structural design, the new EX30 reflects Volvo’s commitment in this sense: among the strong points in terms of safety of the Swedish manufacturer’s new crossover, the reinforcement the safety cage, the A, B and C pillars and the roof. Security also as regards the drums: The frame and safety cage are made of various types of high-strength steel, which effectively compensate for the impact of an accident. Finally, the presence of a does not go unnoticed side airbag on the inside of the driver’s seatwhich was designed “to reduce head and chest injuries in the event of a side impact”, word of Volvo.

Systems and technologies

From a technological point of view, the door opening alarm system: warns the driver with visual and audible signals when the latter is about to open the door and at that very moment a cyclist or other traffic user arrives. Complete the overview of systems the advanced one of driver condition detection, which is available as standard on the new EX30 and supervises the driver when he is not in top form. As? Through a special sensor, based on powerful algorithms and located behind the steering wheel, which detects eye and face movements about 13 times a second.

Protection for everyone

“We have long been concerned about safety in urban areas, where cars share space with pedestrians and cyclists – said Åsa Haglund, head of the Volvo Safety Center – With the new EX30 we are raising the level of urban securitycreating a small SUV that is the perfect companion for a comfortable driving experience, but which is also able to protect you and other road users in the busiest areas of modern cities”.