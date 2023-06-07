In recent weeks Volvo had released some official details of the new EX30, but leaving most of them hidden. But now the compact electric SUV of the Swedish house no more secrets: Volvo has in fact revealed all the features of its new battery-powered crossover, the smallest in the range today, which can already be ordered in Europe and is available starting from 36,000 euros.

Motors and batteries

The line-up of the new EX30 includes several versions which differ according to the size of the battery and the number of electric motors. At the base of the range we find an option a single motor with LFP battery with standard autonomy, ideal for those who do not have to travel too long distances. Space then to the variant Single Motor Extended Range with NMC battery with extended range, for a total of 480 km on a single charge. Finally, the variant stands out at the top of the offer Twin Motor Performance, which combines the NMC battery with an additional electric motor, and thanks to a power of 428 HP it is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

Fast charging

One aspect on which Volvo has particularly concentrated concerns battery recharging: from this point of view, it is interesting to note that the Twin Motor variant with extended range has a charging capacity up to 153 kWwhile the standard model stops at 134 kW, which means that there is the possibility of restoring the energy inside the battery from 10 to 80% in just over 25 minutes. The amperage, the maximum charge level and the moment when you want to start charging can be set from the central display in the car or via the app.

External design

From an aesthetic point of view, the dimensions of the new EX30 make it the most compact car in the range of the Swedish brand. This SUV is characterized by a long wheelbase, large wheels and uniform overhangs: the car manufacturer itself has defined the front as “reassuring”, due to the presence of a grille closed and a digital interpretation of the “Hammer of Thor” projectors. Finally, the bodywork is available in five vibrant shadesranging from elegant Cloud Blue to bright and expressive Moss Yellow.

Interiors and technologies

Inside the cabin, however, the high standards of style and connectivity, for which Volvo has worked closely with technology partners such as Google, Apple and Qualcomm to ensure the best possible user experience, are joined by five different themes for interior lighting, each of which is inspired by a different Scandinavian landscape and gradually changes colour. Final comment on the technology, understood both in terms of display thanks to a contextual UX on a single screen that integrates Google and uses the latest version of the infotainment Volvo, both in terms of driver assistance systems, being the new EX30, among other things, the first car of the Swedish brand to include a new generation of the Park Pilot Assist function.