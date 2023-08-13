Last month Volvo unveiled its first all-electric small SUV, the new one EX30. With this launch, the Swedish car manufacturer has entered an important new segment, opening up to a new customer demographic which is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Margin forecasts

Volvo itself calls this model a milestone in its growth strategy, as it expects it to help spur profitable expansion in the all-electric vehicle segment. Numbers in hand, Volvo’s estimates speak of including gross margins between 15% and 20% for this EV, demonstrating the great confidence the company places in the success of its new electric offering.

A look to the future

This is because Volvo does not see the new EX30 as a simple electric car: in fact we are talking about a car that also embodies the futuristic vision of the Swedish brand, being built on the basis of new generation electrical architectures, capable of offering high performance as well as greater energy efficiency. According to Volvo, in fact, batteries and advanced processing technologies are able to guarantee significant range and fast chargingenabling drivers to enjoy a high-end, zero-emissions driving experience.

Advanced security

A theme on which Volvo has focused in developing the new EX30 concerns safety: the new small electric SUV of the Swedish carmaker is in fact equipped with superior level passive and active safety systems. The aim is to ensure that drivers and passengers are safe on the road, regardless of the type of vehicle they choose to drive: from this point of view, the new EX30 promises to offer a winning combination between cutting-edge technology and advanced security.