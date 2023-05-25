“To reduce the overall carbon footprint electrification is not enough: a car is not only driven, but also designed, developed, built and transported, all of which offer the opportunity to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions”. With these words, Volvo has announced an important detail related to the new EX30: the next all-electric compact SUV has been designed to guarantee the lowest carbon footprint than any other car made to date by the Swedish company.

Reduced emissions

For this reason, Volvo has decided to intervene on emissions throughout the production and life cycle of its new electric SUV: numbers in hand, the Swedish brand has managed to reduce its overall carbon footprint over 200,000 km of driving less than 30 tons, for a 25% decrease compared to the all-electric C40 and XC40 models. We remember that the short to medium term goal of Volvo is represented by the reduction of the overall CO2 emissions per car by 40% between 2018 and 2025.

The secrets of success

But how did Volvo achieve this goal? First, by using less steel and aluminum to build the new compact SUV, while at the same time increasing the amount of recycled materials employees. Secondly, focusing on the interior: Volvo has succeeded in this respect a combine into a single component more functions inside the new EX30, consequently reducing the number of parts needed inside without compromising functionality. A wide range of recycled and renewable materials, including denim, linen and a wool blend that also contains approximately 70% recycled polyester, have also been used for the seats, dashboard and doors.

Zero emissions goal

“Our new EX30 represents a big step in the right direction towards our sustainability goal – said Anders Kärrberg, global head of sustainability at Volvo – By 2025, we aim to reduce overall CO2 emissions per passenger car by 40% from 2018 levels, thanks to a 50% reduction in overall tailpipe emissions and a 25% reduction in emissions from our operations, ‘procurement of raw materials and from the supply chain, all to achieve our ambitious goal of become a climate neutral company by 2040“.