New shared mobility agreement for Volvo Italia which chooses the Corrente car sharing service to take the new EX30s on the road. The Italian division of the Swedish brand, which has its headquarters for our market in the Emilian capital, has signed an agreement with Tper, the local public transport company, for the use of 300 units of the new compact electric SUV which will enter in service starting next spring.

Current and electric car sharing

Electric, sustainable and safe. These are the main characteristics that convinced Tper to choose Volvo and its EX30 to expand its free-flow car sharing fleet which from 2018 to today has attracted 82 thousand customers distributed across 4 municipalities (in addition to Bologna the service is active in Ferrara, Imola and Casalecchio), with 11.5 million car journeys completed and the possibility of choosing between cars or recently also scooters, always electric. Corrente also boasts the record of being the first car sharing to allow rental in one city and the end of the service in another, all through the dedicated app that allows you to reserve the vehicle and unlock driving.

Volvo's choice

“The agreement with Tper is of great importance for us because it arises from a sharing of values ​​in favor of Sustainability and, beyond territoriality, it is part of our strategy at national level”– declared Michele Crisci, President of Volvo Car Italia – With the new EX30, the most compact and sustainable car ever built by Volvo, beautiful and full of content, we have the right product to hit the target with Tper.”

The new Volvo EX30

Volvo EX30 is the greenest car in the Swedish brand's range. The new compact SUV is in fact the Scandinavian brand's model with the lowest carbon footprint and the highest rate of recyclable parts, 95% of the components used to build the car thanks to the use of aluminium, steel and recycled plastics. Volvo EX30 has a starting price of around 36,000 euros and offers a range of up to 480 km.