Only today Volvo presented the third generation of the XC90, which in the range, according to the same top management of the Swedish brand, It took the place of the V70. We are talking about a model that has been on the market for over 20 years, 22 to be precise: the first generation, produced from 2002 to 2014, was sold in over 600,000 units globally, of which approximately 19,000 in Italy, while the second, with a shorter life cycle of three years having been built from 2015 to 2024, collected approximately 1 million units delivered worldwide, of which 13,000 in our country.

The electric that gives satisfaction

At what point will the third one arrive? We will see, in the meantime Volvo has drawn a first forecast for our country: 1,300 units sold throughout 2025. There is also a lot of curiosity about the market behavior of the EX90, the fully electric sister of the XC90. If the market trend is confirmed, great things are expected for Volvo: the BEV market in the first eight months of this year has recorded a growth of 2.3%, while Volvo BEV registrations in the same period have increased by as much as 416%. Translated: if we look at pure electric, Volvo outperforms the market.

The importance of hybrid

So why also focus on the XC90 plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid? He explained Michael Criscithe President of Volvo Car Italia, in a press conference: “At Volvo total electrification will continue to be the goal to be achieved in 2030, but There are situations and situations, as well as markets and markets. In fact, having the new XC90 in Italy with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid engines is very important, despite the great success that the fully electric EX30 is having. Volvo’s numbers in Italy represent the objectives we have set ourselves in terms of leather transformation”.

New Volvo ES90 Coming Soon

So the strategy of differentiating the levels of electrification of the range has a very precise meaning: it goes from full electric to MHEV passing through PHEV. Therefore, trust in the hybrid, even if, as widely reiterated, the company’s objective is to achieve total electrification of the range in 2030: for this reason, two new launches of electric models are planned in 2025, one of which will concern the new ES90, a full electric sedan that will enrich the top of the range Volvo.