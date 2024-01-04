Volvo's lineup will soon welcome an electric sedan that will replace the S90. In fact, a new battery-powered model will arrive from 2025 which will be built in China and which could debut as early as this year. According to the first rumours, it should be the Volvo ES90, a car that will effectively represent the Swedish brand's weapon against BMW and Mercedes, present in the premium electric sedan segment with the i5 and EQE respectively.

Volvo's new electric sedan

The name of Volvo's new electric sedan has not yet been made official, with the car being known internally by the code V551 and in recent weeks a first prototype has already been shown to some employees and members of the production team. The new model should be based on Volvo's SPA2 platform, the same architecture that forms the basis of the EX90 SUV and the Polestar 4, thus being able to exploit a 400 or 800 volt architecture. The new Volvo ES90 could have a single-motor, rear-wheel drive configuration and also a dual-motor, all-wheel drive version.

The features of ES90

The Swedish brand's electric sedan should feature a 111 kWh battery pack (107 kWh usable) for a total range of 600 km. According to what was anticipated by Autocar, the ES90 should measure 4,999 mm in length, 1,547 mm in height and 1,945 mm in width, i.e. 61 mm shorter, 32 mm higher and 45 mm wider than the BMW i5, with a longer wheelbase 105 mm longer than the German one.

Volvo's electric range

The development of this new model from Volvo would have been carried out in parallel with other cars, in particular Geely's Galaxy E8 and the Zeekr 7. When it officially enters the range, it will be the fourth EV model from the Swedish brand after the EX30, the EX90 and the EM90. The heir to the XC60 should also be added in 2025.