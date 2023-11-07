The importance of electric cars is not limited to the total elimination of exhaust emissions. A concept that Volvo intends to hammer on, which it has decided to give life to Energy Solutionsa new business unit which, says the Swedish company itself, will have the task of “offer energy storage and charging technologies and services that will constitute a sort of connective tissue between our cars, the lives of our customers, efficient use of energy and society more broadly.”

Two-way charging

The key in this sense is to work on more intelligent, sustainable and efficient management of the energy network. A concrete example of this approach is represented by bidirectional charging, thanks to which an electric car has the possibility of exchanging energy with a compatible network. The role played by the new EX90 will then be fundamental, which as Volvo’s flagship will be the first model of the Swedish brand to be equipped with all electronic and software elements necessary to allow bidirectional charging and direct storage of energy from solar sources.

Volvo Energy Solutions pilot project

To improve the development of this technology, Volvo has started a pilot project in Sweden, to be precise in Gothenburg: with the intention of testing V2G systems on the local energy network and in a domestic context and with real customers, a AC wallbox at low cost, with the idea of ​​accelerating the large-scale adoption of this technology. The pilot project was launched with the collaboration of Goteborg Energi Nat AB, operator of the local network of Volvo’s home city.

The importance of V2G technology

“Bi-directional charging allows you to use the battery as a power source additional energy, for example to power your home, other electrical devices or another electric Volvo – declared Alexander Petrofski, the new head of Volvo Cars Energy Solutions – The next step will be to activate this function throughout Sweden, in the hope of encouraging an even wider diffusion of similar charging and energy storage services throughout Europe“.