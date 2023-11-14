There Volvo introduces the new electric car EM90, the brand’s first battery-powered minivan. The launch follows that of the compact EX30 he was born in EX90 SUV. This new electric vehicle is aimed at the Chinese market, in response to the growing demand for minivans in this region.

The exterior design of the electric Volvo is characterized by sculpted and smooth shapes, with a vertical front and massive which features a closed grille and “Thor’s hammer” shaped headlights.

Volvo EM90 100% electric

This 100% electric car is large, with sliding rear doorslarge windows and a horizontal roof to maximize internal space.

The tail is wide and vertical, with a large rear window and lights which follow the tradition of the brand, extending both vertically and horizontally.

Volvo EM90 EM90 front EM90 rear Front luminous signature Grille and front camera Rear luminous signature 20″ alloy wheels 15.6 inch cockpit display 6-seater passenger compartment Cockpit steering wheel Instrument panel display Central command console New Volvo EM90

As for customization, the car is available in four body colors and with aerodynamic wheels 19 or 20 inches.

The cabin of the Volvo EM90 is large and bright. The minivan has enough space for six people, with a lounge setting for VIP transport, ideal for meetings or business conversations. In this regard, much attention has been paid tosoundproofingexternal noise neutralization technology and double chamber air suspension with silent tires for a smooth ride.

Volvo EM90 15.6 inch cockpit display

The car offers further comfort with the audio system Bowers & Wilkins composed of 21 speakers. Advanced technology includes the computing power of the platforms Snapdragon Cockpit by Qualcomm Technologies and the 5G connectivity.

The digital experience is enriched by the climate controls positioned on the door sides and by the voice assistant displayed on a monitor 15.4 inches next to the driver. A 15.6 inch second screen on the pavilion is available for entertainment or calls, with updates of over-the-air systems.

Single rear seats for maximum comfort

Finally, the passenger compartment can be transformed into a bedroom for the rear seats, adding further versatility.

Volvo EM90 engine, battery and autonomy

The Volvo EM90 is equipped with an electric motor 272 HP, which allows it to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. There 116 kWh batteryproportionate to the size of the vehicle, can be recharged from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes with a fast grip.

Volvo EM90 charging

The declared autonomy of 738 km in the CLTC test cycle as on the EX90, it supports the bidirectional charging (V2G)allowing you to power other cars or devices.

Photo Volvo EM90

