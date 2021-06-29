A new fleet of Volvo electric trucks. The new heavy vehicles FH, FM is FMX of Volvo Truck for regional transport and the sector of buildings have a fully loaded mass of up to 44 t, and are available in two frame heights, with wheelbase from 3800 to 6700 mm, in combinations of two, three or four aces.

From a technical point of view the battery has a capacity of 540 kWh and allows autonomy up to 300 km.

Volvo Trucks electric trucks, characteristics

Volvo electric trucks are available with three electric motors, in combination with the now tested I-Shift gearbox, equipped with a gearshift mode optimized for electric motors. The I-Shift electric motor-gearbox combination forms a unit with a power of 490 kW (666 hp) and drive torque up to 28,000 Nm.

Three electric motors provide a total power of 666 hp

Since the truck always starts with the highest possible gear, energy efficiency and savings are ensured thanks to gear changes reduced to a minimum. Lower ratios are available for roads with steep slopes or for starts that require more torque and control.

Electric truck Volvo Truck, how it is made VIDEO

Three options are available for the power take-off: one electric (40 kW), one electromechanical (70 kW) and one on gearbox (150 kW).

Electric truck battery and charging

The batteries of Volvo’s electric trucks use the latest generation of lithium ion cells and will be assembled in a Volvo manufacturing plant. An electric truck with six packs of batteries is capable of storing a nominal capacity of 540 kWh, allowing autonomy up to 300 km.

The battery of the Volvo Truck electric truck has a capacity of 540 kWh and allows autonomy up to 300 km

One way to recharge electric trucks AC up to 43 kW, ideal for overnight charging or Much faster DC, up to 250 kW, very useful in case of consecutive driving shifts or for a recharge during the lunch break, to add further autonomy. With a 250 kW DC charger, you can charge up to 80% of the battery less than 90 minutes.

When the Volvo electric truck arrives

With the start of sales of three new fully electric trucks (FH, FM and FMX) Volvo Trucks is able to offer a full range of six electric models.

Volvo Truck’s electric trucks arrive on the road between 2022 and 2023

Production of the new trucks will start with i tractors in the second half of 2022, with the trucks to follow in 2023.

Electric silence of Volvo Truck EV trucks

