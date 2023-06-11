Volvo has never hidden its ambitions in the field of electrification of the range. Indeed, he never misses an opportunity to reiterate them: the Swedish car manufacturer he confirmed in fact that starting from the next decade it will stop selling cars with internal combustion engines, giving space on the market only to its fully electric models.

Electric future

“Volvo will not sell a single car that is not all-electric starting the next decade, regardless of the market. The decision is made, without ifs and buts“, explained to Autonews microphones Bjorn Annwall, Chief Commercial Officer of the Swedish company. No second thoughts, no about-face: Volvo is going straight with its sales decarbonisation strategy, and is targeting the 2030the year of the potential breakthrough.

Nobody like Volvo

To date, Volvo is probably the only automaker to have made such an announcement: many other brands have promised that they will completely electrify their ranges starting from 2030, but they will leaving several doors open to heat engines, some through hybrid variants of the same models and some still focusing on pure ICE technology, for those markets that may not be able to have easy access to electricity.

Advantages and disadvantages

“There may be some markets where we will lose a bit in terms of sales. But we’d be missing out on major growth if we didn’t focus on battery-powered vehicles Annwall added. Last time I looked at these vehicles I noticed a market in strong growthwhile that of ICE vehicles seemed to me to be a shrinking market”. In short, Volvo has already blazed its own path: Regardless of what politics decides, the future of the Swedish brand will focus only on the electric.