Volvo continues to record extremely positive numbers as regards electric car sales. In the second quarter of the year, in fact, the registrations of fully electric models of the Swedish car manufacturer are grew by 178% compared to the same period last year, reaching 16% of the total share.

The best is yet to come

An exponential increase in deliveries, which could soon take on even more significant contours: in fact, Volvo recalls how the models of EX90 and EX30 SUVs are not yet in production and therefore have not so far contributed to the company result for 2023. Translated, once these new battery-powered crossovers are placed on the market, they will give a further boost to the sales of fully electric cars, thus contributing to the achievement of the objective of Volvo to market only 100% electric cars by the end of the decade.

Margins chapter

Despite this increase in sales, however, Volvo’s margins on all-electric models have not been memorable. But the reason is easily explained: the margins have been affected in this period by the fact that the lithium used in these cars was purchased when prices had reached their peak, i.e. at the end of last year. A scenario that it won’t repeat in the second half of this 2023, given that the Swedish company will benefit on the one hand from lower lithium prices and on the other it will perceive the effects of the increase in the prices of 100% electric models of MY2024.

Rowan speaks

“The second quarter of 2023 highlights how the exercise is proceeding as planned – said Jim Rowan, President and CEO of Volvo – Over the past three months, we have continued to pursue our ambitious goals transformation goals and made steady progress. At the same time we also achieved solid economic results, increasing sales and revenues. We are achieving results and continuing the transformation process, while still managing to face the external challenges presented to us”.