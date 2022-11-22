The search for a place to leave your car can cause some frustration. There seems to be no end to parking spaces that are already occupied. And won’t you see; if you have found a spot, there is such a charging station where you are not allowed to stand. This owner of a Volvo V70 came up with a trick to be allowed to stand there anyway. Unfortunately for Volvo driver, local enforcement did not fall for this.

The Volvo was parked in a parking lot with a charging station in Middelburg. To appear as realistic as possible, the owner has brought a piece of rope to pretend he has a charging cable. He knots his wood–stringsolution around the charging station and the fuel cap.

The Municipality of Middelburg reports to TopGear that the violation falls under the heading ‘when a driver parks a vehicle in a parking facility for a purpose other than the manner indicated.’ For this, the owner of the Volvo has to pay 100 euros – an additional 9 euros in administration costs.