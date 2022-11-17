Car manufacturer Volvo announced in 2008 that by the year 2020 no one would be injured or killed in an accident with a new Volvo. A few years later, that promise was watered down: it would only concern fatal injuries. And now, two years after the deadline, CEO Jim Rowan is even more reluctant when our auto editors confront him with the unfulfilled promise.

