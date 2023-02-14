According to Volvo, brain lifts will have more impact than facelifts as we know them.

The facelift is a well-known phenomenon. Developing a new model is quite expensive, so you cannot introduce a completely new model every three years. So what does a manufacturer do? Simple: it is undergoing a facelift. Just tighten up cosmetically, polish some new technology and the infotainment system and tada: the model in question can take it again for a while.

But there is a new phenomenon: brain lifts. The design of a car is important, but the technical updates are possibly more important. The technology is developing rapidly. Just sit in a new BMW 5 Series or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Those were once technologically advanced cars, but are quite outdated compared to what BMW and Mercedes-Benz can do today.

Volvo: brain lifts more important than face lifts

They also see this at Volvo. In fact, Volvo thinks that brain lifts will become more important in the future than face lifts. If you don’t know the word brain lifts yet, that’s not surprising. Bjorn Annwall just coined the term.

Anwall is the commercial director of Volvo Cars and he is convinced that the technological updates will be much more important in the future than the traditional facelifts. According to Anwall, customers will experience far more benefits from software updates than hardware changes. He reports this to the Australian Car Expert.

Does that mean Volvo is going to scrap the facelift altogether? No definitely not. The brand understands that people like to have ‘the new product’. Anwall cites an example about a shirt. What you’re wearing now is different from three years ago. But the focus (and impact) will be primarily on the software front.

To make money

Will Volvo do more? Yes, the Swedish brand will focus on subscriptions. They will not do that for a few euros to activate the seat heating. These are substantial upgrades for which Volvo asks for money. But an upgrade that really benefits you.

Think of autonomous driving functions. In that case it is also understandable, because software is very important here. In other words, even if it can run on the hardware of the car you just bought, it could take a few years to activate.

A good example of the brain lift is of course Tesla. That American brand has been building the same cars for years. At least, that’s what you would say. Thanks to the technological upgrades they are constantly making, a 2013 Tesla Model S is a completely different car than one from 2023, even though they look almost identical.

