The chaos around the expected innovations for the automotive world, from the stop to the sale of cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035 to new Euro 7 standards on emissions, is in fact creating two opposing factions. And if in these hours the European Union countries skeptical of the direction taken by the EU institutions are building a wall to try to block what has already been partially established, voices are also being raised in favor of the political line held up to now. For example Volvoalways attentive to the issues of sustainable mobility and at the forefront of the energy transition.

Volvo CEO criticizes dissident countries

The number one Swedish car manufacturer Jim Rowan he attacked the Euro-sceptics, with a harsh outburst on LinkedIn in which he said he was disappointed and worried by what was happening between Brussels and Strasbourg. “Last year, EU governments and the European Parliament reached a historic agreement to set a zero tailpipe emissions target for all newly registered cars and vans by 2035. This would represent a de facto ban , to the sale of new vehicles powered by fossil fuels”, – reads the page of the CEO of volvo – “Parliament confirmed this agreement on 14 February. Member states should have done the same in early March. However, now some of them are trying to derail the process. This is a deeply troubling and disappointing development.”

Rowan’s appeal

Rowan then did appeal to the common sense of the states who are opposing the direction taken by the European Commission, asking not to hold back on such an important decision: “Now is not the time to back off and block science-based climate goals for our industry. Now is not the time to put domestic political interests ahead of the health and well-being of our planet and EU citizens and indeed future generations. Now is the time for strong, decisive and progressive politics and leadership. Volvo is committed to becoming an all-electric car company by 2030 on the road to climate neutrality by 2040. We are aware of our duty to help protect the planet. We ask EU governments to demonstrate that they are too”.