Volvo is preparing to start the production of electric cars in Slovakia. And to be precise in Valaliky, near Kosicein the eastern part of the country, where the Swedish car manufacturer will build its new factory dedicated exclusively to the assembly of battery-powered models.

Aid from the EU

An increasingly probable hypothesis, especially after the European Commission approved a subsidy scheme from 267 million euros precisely in support of the construction of this new plant. “The measure will contribute to the EU's strategic objectives relating to job creation, regional development and the European Green Deal”, Brussels reports. Ansa announces that this aid will take the form of direct grants.

Electric Volvo production in Slovakia

We are talking about a rather important plant from a future perspective for Volvo. The Swedish car manufacturer has made it known that it will invest 1.2 billion euros in the Valaliky plant: at the moment we only know that it will have an initial production capacity of approx 250,000 electric vehicles per year and which in the long term will lead to the creation of at least 3,300 direct jobs, as well as further indirect jobs.