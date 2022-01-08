It is a 2021 to frame the one experienced by Volvo in Italy. The Swedish brand has in fact improved its performance compared to the previous year, recording the best data from the 2000s to today. The Italian division of the Scandinavian car manufacturer has in fact obtained 19,796 registered cars, with a + 9% compared to the January-December period of the past year according to the data provided by UNRAE, demonstrating that it has withstood the criticalities of the sector well, severely tested by delays in procurement and above all by the semiconductor crisis.

“We can only be satisfied with the results obtained in a problematic year like 2021, heavily conditioned by the difficulties related to shortages in semiconductor supplies,” – he has declared Michele Crisci, President of Volvo Car Italy – “Thanks to the characteristics of our products and the consistency of our strategic choice linked to electrification, Volvo is today an absolute reference brand in the premium segment of the market. The public favor that transpires from the numbers also means a clear recognition of the quality that our current cars express. Certainly, a very good omen for the next generation Volvos, which will be characterized even more by electrification, automation and connectivity at the highest level and will therefore continue on the path we are marking.. ” The performances recorded in Italy are in line with those obtained globally, where Volvo closed the year with a growth of 5.6%, strong of 698,693 cars sold.

In our country in particular, sales were driven by electric plugs, that is to say plug-in hybrid and full electric. The two categories obtained a 21% share obtained in the premium segment, resulting in the types most requested by customers. Volvo’s leadership appears clear if we consider only the recharging hybrid cars in the premium range, an area in which Volvo leads the ranking with a share of 27.9%. As already evident from the results of the previous months, the hybrid versions of the compact SUV XC40 are Volvo’s best sellers. Including all available engines, the model has totaled 11,596 registrations – an absolute record since its launch in 2017 – with a segment share of 17.4% and an increase compared to 2020 volumes of 18%. The Swedish car manufacturer also recorded interesting data in long-term rental, with 8,824 cars registered and a market share of 14.8%, with a percentage of 44% of the total registered, a clear increase compared to last year ( + 35%) and to 2019 (+ 57%).