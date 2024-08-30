When Ale’s father, the female character of You will return, appears on the scene, recommends a series of readings to his daughter, including two by the philosopher Stanley Cavell. From your description, it seems that it is The pursuit of happiness and Can cinema make us better? The meeting between the two is, for many reasons, the crucial moment of this captivating film, a melancholic romantic comedy about a couple who, after 14 years, separate and, in a stubborn gesture, decide to celebrate it with a party. The rather bizarre idea is from her father, who has always flirted with the following possibility: if people separate to be happy and better, why not celebrate it?: “like a wedding, but the other way around,” says one of the characters. In this central meeting, the viewer meets the man who encouraged his joke what we are seeing and who, furthermore, is none other than the father himself, Fernando Trueba, of the film’s director, Jonás Trueba.

You will return circulates in this way in a metacinematographic key. Ale, played by Itsaso Arana, is a film director, and her partner, Alex (Vito Sanz) is an actor. Ale and Alex are filming a film, the film we are watching. Arana and Sanz, co-writers of You will return and regular collaborators in Jonás Trueba’s films, repeat the film’s phrases like a mantra – “We’re fine”; “We must part with joy” – whose repetition becomes the central gag of a comedy that is agile and light in its situations and dialogues but also touched by an inevitable weight that gradually emerges.

Vito Sanz and Itsaso Arana, at the end of ‘Volveréis’.

Cavell’s essays resonate throughout the film because they speak, on the one hand, of the Hollywood marital entanglement comedy—a cinematic lineage to which Jonás Trueba appeals this time—and of the idea of ​​second chances in these comedies (the you will return (The title remains enigmatic). And on the other hand, because Cavell speaks of cinema as a place of moral and existential learning. In one passage of these essays, there is also a reflection on romantic comedy that is well suited to this film: the struggle between the female and male characters “is a struggle for reciprocity or equality of conscience,” writes Cavell, “a struggle for mutual freedom, especially of the visions that one has of the other, which gives these films a utopian temperament.”

You will return This is exactly what it is, a utopia: the possibility of posing the end of love as a new opportunity, as a pact without winners or losers, as a door that opens and not one that closes, as an opportunity to start over. Jonás Trueba’s cinema responds to the search for an intimate truth that is born in a subtle way and whose approach arises here in the first seconds of the film. In the dark, before dawn, we hear Ale and Alex announce what we are going to see: a separation, the idea of ​​the party, the idea for a film and a question: what is valid for a film is valid in real life?

In this, his most complete and mature work, the collective character of Jonás Trueba’s filmography becomes more individual and the director seems more present than ever through his alter ego and accomplice (Itsaso Arana). Perhaps that is why he dares to pay this moving tribute to his father, with his mixture of admiration and inevitable settling of scores, with his beautiful way of observing his father’s face while a dialogue in the background tells us the same old thing, that the father must be killed. What remains, however, is the look and, perhaps, the fear of becoming too serious. That, and a batch of books (“And what can a father do but give his children bibliography?” says Fernando Trueba’s character) with which he expresses his love to his daughter with a modesty from another time.

And finally, there is the homage to another heritage, that of the asphalt of his city, that Madrid of late summer and September (the festival has a symbolic date, September 22, which will end up being revealed) whose melancholy encloses a state of mind that also fades, that of the strollers in the narrow streets who, like the characters in this unforgettable film, seek an antidote to their solitary and erratic wandering in the last festivals of the year.

You will return Address: Jonas Trueba. Performers: Itsaso Arana, Vito Sanz, Fernando Trueba, Jon Viar, Andrés Gertrúdix. Gender: comedy. Spain, 2024. Duration: 114 minutes. Release: September 30th.

