Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

They always prove by their actions and high interest that volunteering is not only a good act, but a life from which they learn and from its various experiences to uphold the importance of volunteer work in the service of their community, their first goal that they are keen to achieve, helping the needy, as well as giving back to a homeland that gave them a lot in various aspects of their lives.

A number of Emirati volunteers expressed their experiences with volunteering, and the most important challenges they faced during the Corona crisis.

The volunteer, Muhammad Abdullah Al-Hamidi, confirmed that one of the most important challenges that he faced in the past period was in the task of national sterilization, as it is difficult to have a large number of volunteers in the field, due to the volunteers ’fear of violations set by the competent authorities and the prohibition laws and not leaving the house. In addition to adherence to the precautionary measures and adherence to the conditions set by the competent authorities to get rid of the Corona virus.

He said, “We had to deal with a large number of workers in the industrial zones, up to more than 4000 people a day, where our role is to provide support to all individuals to examine the largest possible number and facilitate their work mechanism.” Al-Hamidi added that he went to volunteer since 2015, and had more than 8,000 volunteer hours, as he volunteered in many places in the country, including the Special Olympics, the International Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi, and a volunteer in the logistical support team for the conference. The motivation for volunteer work is to use time to do useful work through it to develop oneself and acquire new skills in life, and to send a message to all members of society, that we, as one people in the UAE, have to contribute and cooperate to do good as we learned from our wise leadership, and volunteer work is an important part. And lifestyle.

Volunteer Hamad Nasser Al-Alawi explained that he has volunteered since 2014 in several fields such as sports, humanitarian volunteering, local and international championships, and the Federal National Council, and he has acquired many important skills that help build a powerful and leadership personality such as dealing with the public, patience, discipline, and adaptation. With work pressures, he accomplished 6,630 volunteer hours, and in several places, including the field hospital, the humanitarian city, the national survey, the field investigation and inspection team, Libya Ya Watan, the distribution of Ramadan Mir, a volunteer in clinical trials, and medical services in the councils.

Al-Alawi said: “Serving the country and members of society and supporting the first line of defense, and returning the favor to the homeland that provided us with all means of comfort, security and safety, the strong motivation that made me volunteer, because work for free has a nice taste and a wonderful feeling for myself first, and then the people we present They have the service, in addition to tears of joy for people with Corona disease when they reach their residence and provide them with the necessary treatment, one of the most beautiful and closest positions to the heart. The most important challenge facing us is the distance from family and relatives, because volunteer work needs patience and continuity, so I encourage everyone to try volunteer work, as it increases knowledge and social relationships, builds personality, and creates psychological happiness and self-comfort.

A remarkable role for volunteers in supporting the first line of defense

Volunteer Shihab Ahmed Al Shehhi indicated that he participated in multiple volunteer activities, including sports, social and humanitarian, as the beginning of his volunteer career was in 2007, when he joined the Emirates Youth Foundation in Takatuf, and achieved 4,500 volunteering hours, and his first initiatives in the Club World Cup, And then the World Scientific Conference, the reception of Queen Elizabeth, and many other purposeful areas that raised his capabilities in volunteer work, including working on the spirit of one team, adherence and discipline to time, mercy and affection for all members of society, and assistance free of charge.

Al-Shehhi said: “I participated in (SANED) and learned a lot about first aid and rapid intervention in crises and emergencies, in addition to organizing the FIFA Club World Cup and the Asian Cup, in order to stand by the first line of defense in all cases, and to support them, and to make tremendous effort in the service of my country. ».

Al-Shehhi added that he participated during the Corona crisis with the first line of defense, and joined as a volunteer in the “Emirates Marshalls” with a health in the Emirates Humanitarian City, the Mohammed bin Zayed field hospital, and an armored examination tent to conduct the “Covid-19” swab, as volunteer work is a humanitarian work that I have learned. From our wise leadership, which has a great role in supporting volunteers and directing them completely, so as to accrue the benefit to the Emirati society.

He said: “Also, my volunteer tendencies are directed towards sports volunteering, and that I am a certified regulator with the Emirates Cars and Motorcycle Organization, and I am the vice president of the Yas Circuit sector, and my role is to secure the roles of each organizer participating in the event in terms of education in matters of the circuit, security and safety. I also participated in raising the UAE flag in international forums such as the Etihad Airways Grand Prix, Gulf Air and the United States ’Formula Race. My ambition in my volunteer career is to reach the summit in achieving all that is worth mentioning in the world of volunteering.”

Volunteer Ruqaya Ismail Al Shehhi indicated that she is a housewife and has 4 children, and has not stopped volunteering work, as she was able to perform her domestic and volunteer work to the fullest without any failure, and began volunteering since 2015, when she received 1,369 volunteer hours and 21 training courses. She said: “What motivated me to volunteer is that volunteering is happiness and positivity, and my duty is to express loyalty and belonging to the two Emirates, whose rulers strive hard to establish the meaning of volunteering and its importance to society, and love to draw a smile on the quality of others and bring happiness to them. Volunteering has become an addiction for me and a passion for developing my personal skills. And communication skills and communication with others and increasing knowledge in aspects of volunteering, in addition to that we have been trained and qualified by the volunteer bodies, so that we face challenges and know how to make the right decision when facing any challenge to avoid making any mistake.

Al-Shehhi said, “I have many diverse voluntary contributions in the service of the nation, the environment, health, education, culture, heritage, social solidarity, and religion.” During the Corona pandemic, I participated as part of the Takatof program in the campaign to support the Ramadan First Defense Plan by distributing breakfast meals, in cooperation with the Office of Pride of the Nation, the Emirates Foundation, the First Abu Dhabi Bank, and the specialized volunteer in the maintenance of the homes of some members of the First Defense Line, and the first responders to the pandemic at the Dara border crossing in Ras Al Khaimah to confront Coronavirus, in addition to participating in national sterilization, supporting preventive medicine, distributing textbooks in various schools, distributing computers in the Ras Al-Khaimah educational area, and many other posts that were prior to the Corona crisis. Al-Shehhi holds a certified trainer license in human development and self-development, and holds a trainer’s license for emergency response from CPR and First Aid.