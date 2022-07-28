The efforts of the volunteer rescue teams contributed to the implementation of the evacuation of residents from the Emirate of Fujairah and the eastern areas affected by torrential rains, in parallel with the movement of emergency and rescue teams from various nearby emirates affiliated to the Ministry of Interior to support rescue operations in the rain-affected areas.

Among the volunteer rescue teams, the “Emirates Rescue” team emerged, whose members were keen to immediately move from the various emirates of the country towards the Emirate of Fujairah and the Eastern Region to contribute to saving the affected population, especially children, women and the elderly.

The founder and leader of the Emirates Rescue Team, Ali Al-Shammari, said: “As soon as we heard and followed the situation of heavy rain in Fujairah and the Eastern Region, we quickly directed the youth to prepare for the dangerous situation, and immediately moved from various emirates in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah towards the Emirate of Fujairah, and the number of people reached The participants were 30 people, including two girls.

He continued, “We began to focus on the most vulnerable, namely the elderly, children, women and the stranded, and we succeeded in carrying out many tasks, including helping drivers of cars that broke down to avoid traffic accidents and facilitating the passage of other vehicles.”

He stressed the evacuation of residents and help them reach safe places far from valleys, or to civil defense centers, stressing that “the situation was difficult in the Emirate of Fujairah, as the water was rushing with great force.”

Al-Shammari pointed out that the Emirates Rescue Team continued to work for the second day in a row, yesterday, in cooperation with the civil defense teams in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah Police, Ras Al Khaimah Police, the Armed Forces, and rescue teams from Abu Dhabi Police, Dubai and Emirates Auctions.

The “Emirates Rescue” team said in a post on its page on the “Instagram” website, that the priority in responding to rescue requests is currently for the cases in the northern emirates affected by weather conditions, pointing out that reports of battery exhaustion and malfunctions are not received until the weather situation stabilizes in the northern emirates.



