At the training grounds of the group of troops “West” in the rear area of ​​​​the special military operation (SVO), training sessions are being held with military personnel of the country’s combat army reserve (BARS). On August 10, the Ministry of Defense showed how the training and combat coordination of military personnel is being carried out.

“The tasks are different – from reconnaissance to assaults. The team of volunteers is made up of professionals. We work with all types of weapons. Working in twos, threes, providing medical assistance – a lot of things, constantly training, learning something new, ”said a volunteer scout with the call sign Kupon, who spent his childhood on the land for which he is now fighting.

As explained in the Ministry of Defense, a course of intensive combat training is being conducted with BARS volunteer detachments at the training grounds. The servicemen perform training firing from regular small arms and weapons of military equipment, work out actions in pairs and triples, the work of grenade launchers. From distant positions, snipers from ASVK large-caliber rifles cover the infantry.

They also shoot for accuracy and speed at targets at various ranges from automatic weapons and machine guns, hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and automatic grenade launchers at targets that imitate enemy manpower and lightly armored vehicles. During the training, military personnel throw grenades, storm conditional strongholds of the enemy, and attend engineering training classes with various explosives.

According to the commander of the reconnaissance group with the call sign Uppercut, in this sector of the front, in defense, there is time to learn. The servicemen are working out the assault on the trenches, as sooner or later they will go forward.

“And as long as there is an opportunity, we will learn. Initially, we were created in order to occupy the second line, but in the end we went to the forefront. The troops went further, as the front line was tightly closed, and we conduct reconnaissance with the help of drones and surveillance. There is only one tactic on our sector of the front now – a dead-end defense. Basically there are artillery duels. We are correcting artillery, as well as heavy guns – tanks, Rapiers, ”said Uppercut.

The training is conducted by experienced instructors of the group of troops “West”. Under the guidance of instructors-mentors with rich modern combat experience, contract servicemen daily work out counteraction to sabotage reconnaissance groups (DRGs), study the basics of tactical medicine, engineering equipment of positions, the basics of working with unmanned aerial vehicles, the military department added.

In May, the Ministry of Defense showed how the assault units of the Western Military District are training and combat coordination in the rear area of ​​​​the special operation. Then the department provided personnel for practicing fire and tactical work in the daytime.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.