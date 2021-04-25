In France, volunteers spent 40 days in the Lombrive Cave in the southwest of the country without light and hours for the experiment. The aim of the study was to determine how the human body reacts to the loss of sense of time and space, writes “BBC”.

Thus, the experiment involved eight men and seven women aged from 27 to 50 years. They slept in tents and produced electricity themselves using an exercise bike, completely eliminating contact with the outside world. They had to draw water from a well 45 meters deep.

In addition, the participants in the experiment were forced to set tasks for each other, unable to track the deadline for their completion. They could only rely on their own body and sleep cycles to count the days.

The scientists who founded the project noted that its goal was to find out the features of the functioning of the human brain in extreme conditions. They analyzed the brain activity and cognitive abilities of the volunteers before the experiment and are going to compare them with the data after the group came to the surface.

Earlier it was reported that the government of the Netherlands, as an experiment, will send almost two hundred tourists on vacation to Greece to an all-inclusive hotel for free. The project was created to find out if tourism is possible in a pandemic.