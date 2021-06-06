More than a hundred volunteers from SOS Legado Humano and Anse removed yesterday almost 260 kilos of marine waste from the beach of La Caleta del Estacio, in La Manga del Mar Menor.

The director of SOS Legado Humano, Raúl García, explained that the volunteers cleaned up the beach and removed, from both the sand and the water, fishing remains, containers, plastics, cardboard, glass and even chairs and umbrellas, among other items. «The day has been very successful, since we have left the area clean. We have not been able to remove all the microplastics that we have found, but we are happy with the experience. Soon we will return to this natural enclave to remove various fishing nets, more than fifteen meters long, from the sand, which we have also found buried, “said García.

Before starting the day, the volunteers received an awareness talk in which the experts spoke to them about the problem of microplastics. Some paddle surf clubs also participated, diving into the water to clean up the funds. The day ended with a ‘clinic’ and a raffle for paddle courses.