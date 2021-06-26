After a warning, the mysterious animal was captured and taken care of by the volunteers – the story of Hobo

The protagonist of this story is an elderly raccoon named Hobo, saved in really critical condition. It all started when, one day, the volunteers Robin Seals and Judy Roe of Wild At Heart Rescue, they received a warning about the sighting of one strange animal.

Once they reached the indicated place, however, the boys did not find anything. Throughout the next month, they have scoured the place in search of the mysterious being. They knew his condition was critical, so they tried to lure him with traps. Unfortunately, every attempt ended in sad failure.

In the end, thanks to the installation of a camera, they studied the habits of the animal, until they succeeded capture it.

When we threw the net at him, it was a win for us. Finally, after a month and a half of research, we had succeeded in our goal!

When we reached the shelter we freed him and found that he was really ill. He suffered from sarcoptic mange. He lived inside a shell of his own skin. It was 2 inches thick across its entire body and paws.

Thanks to the help of the two wonderful angels and his will to live, Hobo managed to to recover and to get back to health.

Hobo life today

Hobo today lives in a outdoor fence with a slide, a den, two pools and trees to climb on. He allows his new human friends to feed and wash him and he loves to nap on top of the slide and swim in the pools at night.

The fur of the old raccoon is slowly growing back and with each passing day it becomes stronger and stronger. When it’s back to 100%, will be released in its natural habitat.

Until that time, he can continue to live in safety, loved by those wonderful people who have him saved from certain death.