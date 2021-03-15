Volunteers quarantine themselves for 40 days in a cave

One year after the first closure in France, 15 women and men between the ages of 27 and 50 on Sunday began an experiment requiring them to live for 40 days in a cave in Ariege (southwestern France), separated from the concept of time, as part of a scientifically-oriented experiment.

The head of the mission, Christian Chloe, explained that the aim is to study the human capacity to adapt to the loss of spatial and temporal parameters, an issue that was raised during the health crisis.

This French-Swiss explorer, who founded the Institute for Human Adaptation, said in September 2020, “It seemed clear that we, as a group, did not know well how to respond to the effects of changes in extreme conditions and with a new way of life.”

On this basis, the “Deep Time” project was born Sunday evening.

Without a watch, no phone, and no natural light, the group of seven men and seven women plus Chloe himself would have to get used to the 12-degree temperature and 95-percent humidity inside Lombreve Cave, generate electricity with a pedal system, and draw whatever water they need. From a depth of 45 meters.

The team members will be equipped with sensors that will allow dozens of scientists to follow them from a distance.

“This experiment is the first of its kind in the world,” said director of the Cognitive and Computational Neuroscience Laboratory at the Institute, “INS”.

He added that “all tasks of this kind up to now were aimed at studying the physiological interactions of the body, not to study the effect of this type of time rupture on the cognitive and emotional functions of the human being.”

The cave, one of the largest in Europe, had “three separate spaces, one for sleeping, the second for living, and the third for studies on the site’s features, especially plants and animals,” Chloe told the press.

He said that four tons of materials were sent to the site so that the volunteers could live independently.