The mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto (PSDB), shared a video of the rescue: “Sad images of the tragedy”

A video is circulating on social media showing residents making a human chain to rescue 2 babies from an area hit by mud in São Sebastião, one of the counties on the north coast of the State of São Paulo most affected by the heavy rains that fell over the weekend.

In the video, volunteers pass the children from hand to hand while their feet are submerged in the mud. The mayor of the city, Felipe Augusto (PSDB), shared the video on his profile on twitter. “Sad images of the tragedy here in São Sebastião”, he wrote.

Watch (36s):

Earlier, Felipe Augusto said that the priority is to look for survivors of the storms that hit the north coast of São Paulo. The mayor met with the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) to define the next actions.

“The entire process of rebuilding the municipality will be slow due to the damage to the highways that affected the entire length of São Sebastião. Neighborhoods are still isolated. The focus of this moment of President Lula and Governor Tarcísio is to seek lives “said Felipe Augusto.

RAIN ON THE COAST OF SP

The heavy rains recorded on the coast of São Paulo left at least 37 dead up to 5:59 pm on Monday (20.Feb.2023). Among the victims are a 9-month-old baby and a 7-year-old girl. The state government reported that there are 1,730 people displaced and 766 homeless.