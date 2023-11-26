Ministry of Defense: Bashkir volunteers hit a Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold with Proryv tanks

Bashkir volunteers in the zone of a special military operation (SVO) hit a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) using the latest Russian T-90M Proryv tanks, the Ministry of Defense reported. RIA News.

It is noted that servicemen of the Bashkir volunteer tank battalion named after Hero of the Soviet Union Sergei Zorin destroyed the enemy’s location and an ammunition warehouse in Serebryansky forestry.

The tank crew operated from closed firing positions. He fired a series of shots at a reconnoitered strong point. The coordinates of the targets were transmitted to them in real time from the front line by soldiers of the Aigir reconnaissance group, also staffed by residents of Bashkiria.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian military hit aviation fuel storage facilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Poltava region. The strikes were carried out by operational-tactical and army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as missile forces and artillery.