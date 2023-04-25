The Bay of Plentzia (Bizkaia) is like a plate, without wrinkles. The sun shines and walkers take advantage of the low tide to walk along the shore of the beaches of Gorliz. A waist-deep fisherman catches a fly, but the bass resist him. Aketza Sánchez, paddle-surf instructor, and Idoia Fuertes, project and science manager at Surfrider Spain, prepare the gear to jump into the water and capture microplastics. They are about to collect tiny plastic particles that float in the water and constitute a danger for marine fauna and also for human bathing. They are participating in a project called Surfing for Science, which combines sport with citizen science and tries to analyze the degree of concentration of microplastics on the Basque Cantabrian coast.

The NGO Surfrider has contacted volunteers from four collaborating entities –HS2 Surf Center in Hondarribia, the Fortuna club in San Sebastián, Begi Bistan in Orio and Goazen Up by Plentzia– so that they dedicate themselves to tracking the coastline. Aketza Sánchez collects samples every 15 days on the beaches of Gorliz, Astondo and Plentzia, one of the areas with the most hours of sunshine in the Cantabrian Sea. He and Idoia Fuertes tie a drag net to the paddle-surf board (blanket trawl) that floats on the surface and collects inside all the plastic particles larger than 0.3 millimeters. These fractions are stored within a very dense mesh. At the end of the task, the sample is sealed and sent to a laboratory at the University of Barcelona (UB).

This same experience has already been carried out to find out the state of Barcelona’s bathing waters. A greater amount of remains and a higher degree of contamination were found there, says the oceanographer Anna Sanchez-Vidal, a professor at the Faculty of Earth Sciences of the aforementioned university. The study carried out by the Grup de Recerca Consolidat en Geociències Marines, based on samples collected at the end of 2020, concluded that in this coastal area between 20,000 and nine million tiny plastic waste (items smaller than five millimeters in size) accumulate per square kilometer. “The data obtained from the Cantabrian Sea are preliminary because there are still a few months of sampling to be done,” explains Sánchez-Vidal, “but we get concentrations of microplastics that are lower than those of the Mediterranean: if 1.1 microplastics per square meter were counted on the Catalan coast, in the Basque Country for now it is 0.26 per square meter”.

80% of the waste that ends up in the sea is plastic that “does not disappear”, says Sanchez-Vidal. Over time they fragment and reach a size of less than five millimeters and “pose a danger that contaminates the water and harms the species that ingest it.” For the EU, they are one of the main threats to the oceans. The ones that Aketza Sánchez tries to locate on the beaches of Plentzia, Gorliz and Astondo are so small that they are almost imperceptible. This waterman, as he defines himself, confirms that he has collected “very little inorganic matter”. Most of the debris that remains inside the mesh is small twigs, leaves, and algae. It runs approximately one nautical mile along the seashore. You have to do it in a flat boat, like paddle surfing, because there is very little depth and a fishing boat would hit the bottom. On stormy days and rough seas, he does it with a canoe.

The entire transect is marked in a mobile application. “The sample that is sent to the laboratory must be associated with that route. In this way we can know the amount of microplastics that there are in each area of ​​the beach”, says Fuertes. Aketza assures that 80% of the garbage found in the sea are nets, buoys, hooks, long lines and other fishing debris that ships lose and the tides drag them to the coast.

Sample collection lasts for nine months. The project tries to study the colour, shape and composition (polymer) of each microplastic. Sanchez-Vidal points out that at the University of Barcelona “the plastics collected with the net are extracted and counted to calculate their abundance in grams per square meter and check the variations that occur”: “A round microplastic will indicate that it has remained longer time in the marine environment; whether it is a fiber, fragment, film or pellet it will give us an idea of ​​its origin; According to its color we will be able to determine the time it has been exposed to ultraviolet radiation… All these parameters will allow us to know the possible origin of this type of contamination and how it has moved in the transition zone between the sea and the land”. The environmental specialist Fuertes points out that “the Cantabrian Sea is more exposed than the Mediterranean and this favors the dispersion of plastic items”: “The areas with the highest concentration of population [como Barcelona] they also give higher concentrations” of this residue. With the results obtained, Surfrider will propose strategies to reduce its presence on the coast.

The reason for expanding the project to the Cantabrian coast is due, Sanchez-Vidal explains, to “a desire to better understand the dispersal mechanisms of microplastics and their characteristics in two very different areas, such as the semi-enclosed sea but with a high density of population of the Mediterranean and one with a lower population density but great fishing activity like the Atlantic”. Precisely, the AZTI technology center has led an investigation for four years whose mission has been to define the distribution of marine litter in the Bay of Biscay. The analysis, the results of which were released last October, had a special impact on the presence of microplastics and concluded that these residues represent 93% of the amount of plastic present in the samples analyzed. “The Bay of Biscay is a dead end for microplastics,” the AZTI scientists pointed out.

