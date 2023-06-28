Ahmed Atef, Agencies (Makkah Al-Mukarramah)

Manal Abdul Rahman, a student at the College of Nursing in Saudi Arabia, contributes her individual and personal effort with girls and women who volunteer to serve the guests of Rahman, and to facilitate the performance of rituals. from their homes.

Manal joined the “Al Jadida – Arar” crossing on the Iraqi-Saudi border, her mission – according to the volunteer program – to help the elderly pilgrims of the Holy House of God and accompany them in the holy sites until their return to their country.

Manal Abdel-Rahman told Al-Ittihad that she feels very satisfied and comfortable with helping the pilgrims, as nothing is equal to doing good.

Manal mentions that among the things he is entrusted with is helping the elderly in wheelchairs and delivering them to the places designated for them or to perform the rituals, and the travel procedures that follow and completing the procedures, in addition to following up on the health of the pilgrims and communicating with doctors to provide integrated health care for the elderly and sick pilgrims of the Holy House of God.

Likewise, Aisha – one of the volunteers – got her role through the volunteering platform of the Saudi Red Crescent. She chose to join the health follow-up department for the guests of Rahman inside the campus, and she was one of the volunteers last year and renewed her volunteering for the second year.

She explained to Al-Ittihad that the tasks assigned to her during the Hajj period include roaming the corridors of the Grand Mosque to identify cases of fatigue and fatigue that some people suddenly suffer as a result of great effort while performing the rituals.

Aisha, who comes from Jeddah, was trained in conducting medical tests and careful follow-up with the medical team accompanying the volunteers, in order for any patient to receive attention and care so that he can perform the rituals while he is in the best health. The young volunteer intends to continue this humanitarian work to help the guests of the Sacred House, whenever the opportunity arises, and that she will take the initiative to be part of the team, because of the comfort, tranquility and satisfaction she feels while accompanying the pilgrims and serving them, while everyone receives attention and care.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Atheer considers her selection among the volunteers to help the pilgrims as a gift from God, after she was at the service of pilgrims during the month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr, and among the medical teams during the Hajj season this year.