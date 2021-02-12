Badria Al Kassar (Abu Dhabi)

They always prove through their actions and high interest that volunteering is not only a good act, but a life from which they learn and from its various experiences to elevate the importance of volunteer work in the service of their community their first goal that they are keen to achieve in order to help the needy and sick, as well as to return the favor to a country that gave them a lot in various aspects of their lives.

They are Emirati arms of young men and women who have formed bright examples of giving, dedication and charity through their volunteer work in various locations and times, as they joined volunteer programs under the umbrella of bodies such as the Red Crescent Authority, and others.

Through “Al-Ittihad” … a number of Emirati volunteers talked about their experiences with volunteering to limit the repercussions and effects of the pandemic on the Emirati society, and try to help patients and people with Corona in hospitals and quarantine places.

Mohammed Abdullah Sultan says: I joined the volunteer department of the Red Crescent Authority to support in the response to the “Covid-19” pandemic, where I was among a group of volunteers who provided support and assistance to the quarantined in the humanitarian city, hotels, and other places designated for quarantine, by providing and delivering the needs of the injured. To their places of residence, or to provide them with psychological support.

He added: “We will always be in the field to serve our homeland until the last breath. I also participated in the Beirut campaign and others, and learned a lot from volunteering, and I always put the human side at the forefront, especially for people who are in quarantine, as they always need moral and psychological support,” noting that Teams of volunteers and institutions make tremendous and continuous efforts to provide the best for them, and are ready at all times.

sense of belonging

As for the volunteer Asma Ali Abdullah Muhammad Al-Marzouqi, she is a nursing student in the fourth university year, and she joined the volunteer in July 2020 to participate in reducing the repercussions and effects of the “Covid-19” pandemic, Asmaa says: “I see volunteering as a humanitarian service, and I am very happy to be a volunteer in Community service. At first I volunteered at the national survey centers, then I joined other volunteer teams to support the implementation of precautionary measures. I also participated in organizing several other activities, including: “World Children’s Day” and “National Day”, confirming that “volunteering develops feelings Belonging to the community and gaining skills and work experience and forming good relationships.

She pointed to the importance of training in volunteer work to develop capabilities and skills, explaining that she attended first aid and life coach courses, among others.

National service

For her part, Munira Yousef Al Hosani, a “employee” said: I joined the volunteer field in 2019, and my start was with the Olympic Games, in addition to volunteer activities and various other activities. Mounira says: “My love for volunteering, serving my dear country and returning the favor to the homeland and my love for serving the people and the country is the main motivation in this field. I was honored to serve the quarantined in the humanitarian city and meet their needs and their sense of being among their families.” And she adds, “I learned from volunteering the spirit of patriotism and humanity, teamwork, patience, morals and a kind word that motivates people who are helped, and I am proud that I am the daughter of Zayed and the daughter of the Emirates that serve the whole world, praise be to God.”

Meet the needs

Aisha Nasser Al-Sweider, an “employee”, says: “I joined volunteer work out of my desire to provide humanitarian services and contribute to responding to the beauty of the homeland and fulfill the call of duty, adding:“ I provided the necessary support and worked to meet the needs of those in the humanitarian city by communicating ‘remotely’ in providing Necessary needs and supplies, as well as providing psychological and positive support through daily communication with them over the phone, answering their inquiries and referring them directly to the doctor if necessary.

High Secretariat

Wafa Abdullah Muhammad Al-Bashar, a “employee” in the “medical sector”, affirmed that she joined volunteering because of her belief that it is giving, love and service to humanity and service to the nation, and Wafaa said: “Volunteering to do good is one of the best deeds as recommended by our true religion, and as our wise leadership calls, The volunteer carries a sublime trust for the sake of the Emirates, which has done a lot, and that the best way to cheer oneself is to try to bring joy into the heart of others.

She added: The role of the volunteer is great, as he spreads the culture of volunteering and responds to the call of humanity away from sectarianism, racism, sectarianism and others, and only thinking about the human side of the work he provides, as volunteer work promotes its owner, and makes him elevate himself, his society and his religion through the great services he provides Through initiatives, organizing events, and joining training camps in order to work in the field and gain skills and experiences.

Wafa, who started her volunteer activity in 2015, and participated in many activities in different regions of the country, continued: “I consider volunteering to be a way of life for me, and it is one of the reasons for happiness, as the volunteer gives his time to volunteer to serve the nation and society and give back even a little, and because he There is no value in giving without feelings..From here we put a beautiful imprint and impact on the souls through the volunteer’s words, morals and smiles.

beautiful comment

Moza Musabbah Al Mazrouei indicates that she joined volunteer work about 6 months ago, stressing the importance of volunteering to return the favor to the homeland, and pointing out that she learned a lot from her work, especially as she was a contributor to supporting the injured and quarantined during the Corona pandemic, and she worked at Abu Dhabi National Center For exhibitions to enter the data of applicants for the vaccine, to raise awareness and encourage the public in this regard, confirming that her work has given her many skills, as well as her sense of comfort and happiness.

Charity

Haidar Khalawi, a volunteer and an employee in Abu Dhabi Police, said: “I participated in the beginning of the pandemic in distributing masks and sterilizers at gas stations and alerting visitors to take precautionary measures, in addition to distributing masks, gloves and sterilizers to workers and needy families, then worked in examination tents and a number of activities. Other ». He added: We moved to examination tents, then to mosques to alert worshipers, arrange them, and work on their entry and exit in an orderly manner, stressing that good work cannot be interrupted as long as a person is alive, and he has a saying that he always repeats, stating: “A person lives life once, and therefore If there is any room for charitable work, he must present it now. ”

Volunteers in Ras Al Khaimah: Service for the nation and humanity

Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

The volunteers of Ras Al Khaimah participating in the response to the Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic confirmed that the main reason behind their permanent participation in community work is to serve the country, contribute to the eradication of the pandemic and provide humanitarian service, explaining that volunteering in the service of the country is a great opportunity that reflects the leadership’s confidence in the capabilities of Emirati youth. In addition, it is a great opportunity to enhance their role in society and protect it from any dangers or epidemics, by relying on their innovative ideas during the next stage, and finding solutions to any challenges.

Abdullah Al-Raisi, leader of the youth team for volunteering, said: Volunteer work in the country has its social weight and carries with it positive results that serve the community and the individual, indicating that there are young people from different Sunni groups who have been participating since the beginning of the pandemic in all fields and in a precautionary way to maintain public safety, and contribute In eliminating the pandemic that swept the world in general.

Al-Raisi added that the concept of volunteering in the UAE constitutes a remarkable interest at the level of leadership and at various governmental and civil levels in the country, and emphasizes the culture of volunteer work, taking responsibility and contributing to making the future, indicating that the volunteer team in Ras Al Khaimah participated in many volunteer work at points Several, such as medical tents and sterilization operations during the ban period and at the airport, and to ensure that travelers are free from the emerging corona virus by supporting the thermal scanning teams, preventing entry to the airport from non-travelers and Ras Al-Khaimah International Airport employees, not to mention the organization process in taking vaccines and taking medical swabs. .

Al-Raisi emphasized that volunteering in the service of our country is a gift and building for our society, explaining that volunteering in the eyes of the volunteers means solidarity, cooperation, participation, giving, trust, sacrifice and altruism.

The volunteers of Ras Al Khaimah in various fields agreed that the issue of participating in the volunteering process contributes to creating people and youth who are mentally, morally and socially mature, and motivates them to engage with society and take live experiences in humanitarian work, not to mention the benefit from their youth energies in serving society and humanity in a different way.

Volunteer Nabil Abdullah explained volunteering as a practice that requires a culture and awareness of what is offered to us and others, because volunteering is from us and for our sake and an opportunity to return the beauty of the Emirates. As for volunteer Meera Ali Youssef, she emphasized that volunteering is a beautiful thing that makes us happy, makes us educated, brings us closer to people, and strengthens within us self-confidence and a sense of importance. In society and the effective role that we play without a financial return, but a moral return, which has its own pleasure.