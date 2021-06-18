The sad story of little Smouse, found in a house in desperate conditions and with his tail cut

There history of an dog called Smouse it is really difficult and it shows us once again that human cruelty knows limits. A group of volunteers have it found it in desperate conditions and with the tail docked. If they didn’t act quickly, he would surely have lost his life.

CREDIT: SIDEWALK SPECIALS

It all started on a day like any other for the boys of Sidewalk Specials. They were in theirs shelter and they were busy finding one home for those dogs they had saved.

At some point, however, they received the call from a woman. The latter said she heard a desperate crying of a dog from the house of close and that was happening something very bad.

The boys obviously in hearing these words as well severe, they decided to act quickly. However, when they arrived on the spot they found themselves in front of one dramatic scene, which shocked them.

CREDIT: SIDEWALK SPECIALS

That evil and cruel person, who must have been his own human friend, he had decided to cut off his tail. Little Smouse obviously stood suffering and in fact he couldn’t stop to cry. Besides, it was also lean and dehydrated. No one had ever taken care of him.

The volunteers to take him away from that house, asked for the intervention of police. The agents after what they saw, they have reported man for mistreatment towards animals.

The happy ending of little Smouse

CREDIT: SIDEWALK SPECIALS

The puppy for weeks has been subjected to cures and treatments. He needed time to get back to feel good. In addition, he also had to regain the confidence in humans.

Volunteers have long worked for help him and in the end they succeeded in their goal. After a month of his rescue, he made one transformation unbelievable. Here is the video of what happened below:

Smouse now, in addition to having forgotten about the trauma suffered, he also found a new one family willing to adopt it. These sweet and loving people strive every day to give him what deserves and what it needs. Good life little one!