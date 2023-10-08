Volunteers discovered the bodies of 260 participants of a music festival in Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel. This was reported on Sunday, October 8 The Jerusalem Post.

According to search and rescue organization Zaka, cited by the agency, 260 bodies were found at the site of a music festival in Kibbutz Reim in southern Israel. Festival participants on October 7 were attacked by Hamas.

On the morning of Saturday, October 7, Israeli territory was subjected to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. The militants also invaded border areas in the south of the Jewish state.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced the war unleashed by Palestinian militants and announced the start of Operation Iron Swords. He also ordered the conscription of reservists for military service and announced the introduction of a special situation throughout the country. The next day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that most of the Hamas militants who had penetrated beyond the Gaza Strip had been killed in Israel. Thus, the first stage of Operation Iron Swords was completed.

Among other things, Israel officially announced that the country was entering a “state of war.”

Later, the country’s Defense Minister Yoav Galant said that Israel would inflict an unprecedented retaliatory blow on Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip, which would be remembered 50 years from now.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital.