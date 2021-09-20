All those people who have been volunteers for vaccine testing against the coronavirus authorized for use in Argentina may request the registration of their application before the Ministry of Health through the My Argentina application.

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, signed Resolution 2540/2021 which is aimed at “people who reside in the territory of the Argentine Republic, who have accessed a vaccine against Covid- 19 authorized for use or registered in Argentina or prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO) “.

After the registration has been validated, lVolunteers may have the COVID 19 Vaccination Certificate, available in the Citizen’s Digital Profile of the “My Argentina” platform, within the “My Health” section.

The digital credential of the Mi Argentina application is the official document for those who travel abroad to certify the vaccination against the coronavirus and also to travel around the country.

How to process it

To register, those affected must inform the reason for the request, National Identity Document number, sex at birth, name and batch of the vaccine received, number of doses and health establishment, country, city and date on which the application was made.

As for people under 13 years of age, their legal representatives may register their application through “My Argentina”.

As provided, the Directorate for the Control of Immunopreventable Diseases will be in charge of “validating the information declared before the relevant protocols and researchers and incorporating the application of the vaccine against COVID-19 in the Federal Nominal Vaccination Registry (NOMIVAC).”

Telam Fountain

AFG