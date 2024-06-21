On the Arcanimal platform, you can see a list of available animals and the necessary contacts; the program partners with the state government

Volunteers in Rio Grande do Sul created a platform to mediate the adoption of dogs that were left homeless by the state’s floods. The website, called Arcanimalpresents a list of animals available for adoption and the necessary contacts.

According to platform, 15,419 animals are sheltered in 353 shelters across the State. The capital, Porto Alegre, has the largest number of shelters, totaling 161.

Arcanimal, together with FAB (Brazilian Air Force) will transport the adopted animals to São Paulo, Brasília and Rio, according to guidelines stipulated by the state government and by Force.

On May 18, the state signed a cooperation contract with the GCRF (Fauna Response Coordination Office), made up of members of the government and the Grade (Disaster Animal Response Group), with support from Arcanimal volunteers. The articulation resulted in the Fauna Response Plan.