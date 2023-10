Israeli troops operate along the southern Israel-Gaza border, while other strategies are developed internally in the country | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

High technology experts came together in Israel this Tuesday (17), voluntarily, to create a “war room”, a group gathered with the aim of building an action plan to track down those missing after the Hamas attack on beginning of the month.

To this end, hundreds of Israeli professionals temporarily left their jobs to help locate and possibly rescue victims kidnapped by terrorists.

One of the initiative’s leaders, Karine Nahon, stated that volunteers work to analyze content published on social media by Hamas, trying to identify missing victims. The conclusions obtained after this verification are passed on to the Israeli authorities. “We are working around the clock,” said Karine.

Experts have created a makeshift command center in Tel Aviv, where volunteers use artificial intelligence and facial and voice recognition to identify hostages. Some of the details analyzed by them in recognition are the victims’ clothes and recognizable characteristics.

This Monday (16), Hamas released a video showing an Israeli hostage, identified as Maya Sham, 21, who was kidnapped during the attacks on the 7th while leaving the electronic music festival near the Gaza Strip.

In a public statement, the spokesman for the Al Qasam Brigades, Abu Obeida, the armed wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, said that the terrorists intend to free foreign hostages of “different nationalities” who are in their custody in the Gaza Strip.

Obeida said foreign hostages were being treated “differently than those with Israeli nationality.”