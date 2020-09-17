The Ministry of Ecology of the Moscow Region summed up the results of the activities carried out by eco-volunteers in the framework of the All-Russian action “Water of Russia”. Over the summer, its participants collected about 100 tons of garbage along the banks of the rivers of the Moscow region.

Since the beginning of the year, volunteers have cleared more than 5 km of the banks of the Skalba, Serebryanka and Talitsa rivers in the Pushkin District, as well as the Lipka River in Krasnogorsk. The protesters sent 327 garbage bags for recycling. The events were held within the framework of the action, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia, the Federal Agency for Water Resources in the framework of the national project “Ecology”. In 2019, during an eco-campaign, volunteers cleared 44 km of the banks of the rivers near Moscow.

Sergei Malikov, the leader of environmental volunteers in the Moscow region, a member of the expert council under the Federation Council committee on agro-industrial complex and environmental management, chairman of the Chamber of Young Deputies under the Regional Duma, said portal “Moscow Region Today”that eco-volunteering in the Moscow region began to develop actively four years ago. Every weekend, enterprising residents go to volunteer clean-ups to clear beaches and coastal areas, identify illegal dumping of construction and household waste, and monitor how swampy rivers are.

During this time, volunteers conducted about 100 raids to identify illegal dumps and many actions to clean up forests and coastal areas of rivers in the Moscow region. In total, over these four years, they removed about 350 natural objects.

