On May 14, Makiivka celebrated the Constitution Day of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the director of the Moskontsert organization, Ilya Bachurin, arrived in the city.

They arranged a holiday for local residents right on the street, in the open air: they danced, sang and grilled shish kebabs.

Bachurin said that a batch of new books had been brought to the Donetsk Republican Library for Youth.

“The cultural teams of the Mosconcert have long been not only about music, they decided with the Tomilin Foundation to bring their first, definitely not the last, batch of books to the Donetsk Republican Library for Youth,” Bachurin wrote on May 13 in his Telegram channel.

He expressed his hope that readers would enjoy the new books.

In April, it was reported that a convoy with 200 tons of humanitarian aid from the Russian military arrived in Donbass. The boxes contain everything necessary for residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics: medicines, household appliances, provisions and much more. All this is intended for citizens who suffered from shelling by Ukrainian nationalists.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.