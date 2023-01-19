kyiv REGION, Ukraine — The loud bang of sniper fire echoed through the snow-covered valley. Soldiers dressed in white camouflage crouched, firing on the opposite hill to provide cover while four men evacuated a victim.

The action was part of a training exercise for new recruits on a recent morning outside kyiv. But the event had an unusual element. While a Ukrainian army officer gave the orders, the trainees were members of a volunteer Chechen battalion that also incorporated some Crimean Tatars and Ukrainians.

Ukraine’s military commanders have long said they have no shortage of soldiers for the war, yet they have welcomed thousands of volunteers, including foreign nationals, into their ranks. Many of them, like the Chechens, are refugees from Russia itself. Others have come from neighboring nations, such as Georgia, which have a history of opposing Moscow and the leadership of President Vladimir V. Putin.

Many of the volunteers already lived in Ukraine, either for work or seeking refuge from oppression at home. Muslim Madiyev, deputy commander of the Chechen battalion, is a veteran of two wars in Chechnya against Moscow and was an associate of Dzhokhar Dudayev, the former Soviet general who led Chechnya’s bid for independence from Russia in the 1990s. In exile, Madiyev settled in Ukraine in 2016.

The Chechens are just one example of the many ethnically based battalions and regiments that have been forming in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February.

Fighters from Belarus have formed a regiment of thousands of troops. Other volunteers come from the Caucasus and Central Asia, and from ethnic minorities that have large populations in Russia: Chechens, Tatars, and Turkic-speaking groups.

Most are motivated by historical grievances of dispossession and repression by Moscow. Chechens and Tatars were among the groups decimated by forced deportations under Stalin in the 1940s.

The volunteers say they are acting under the orders of the Ukrainian forces. Many of their operations are covert, including dangerous reconnaissance or sabotage missions behind Russian lines.

In response to a call from Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, early in the war, thousands of volunteers came from Western countries. Most joined the International Legion, which has been integrated into the Ukrainian Army.

At a briefing last month, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s Defense Minister, said that having soldiers fight with Ukrainians in defense of European values ​​had its advantages.

Volunteers from the former Soviet republics are even more helpful. They have a linguistic advantage because most of them speak Russian, which is widely spoken in Ukraine, and sometimes Ukrainian, making it easier to coordinate with the Ukrainian Army. And some, like a group of Georgians, have battlefield experience, having served with the NATO-led force in Afghanistan.

Their knowledge of Russia and the Russians, and their hatred of Moscow, has made the volunteers good covert operators for kyiv. They take substantial risks working behind enemy lines. Not only Russian citizens, but virtually any covert soldier captured by Russian forces would be treated harshly.

Turan, one of the most recently formed volunteer battalions, is made up of Turkic-speaking ethnic groups from the Caucasus, Central Asia and Russia. It is run by Almaz Kudabek, a refugee from Kyrgyzstan who had worked as a hairdresser at US bases in his home country and in the Afghan city of Kandahar.

He speaks passionately about the marginalization and oppression of Turkic-speaking minorities in Russia. He said Moscow had unfairly taken conscripts for the war from remote and poorer regions of Russia, including those populated by ethnic Turkic-speaking minorities, who have been killed in far greater numbers than ethnic Russians.

But Kudabek said members of his unit could turn that injustice for profit, infiltrating Russian-occupied territory on sabotage missions and even posing as Russian soldiers.

“We just want to fight the Russians,” he said. “We know what they are.”

Oleksandr Chubko contributed reporting to this article.

By: Charlotte Gall