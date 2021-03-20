Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

The volunteers are the safety valve in the country, and the impregnable dam in the face of the Corona pandemic that swept the world nearly a year and a half ago, so how about if the volunteer is a mother and a housewife, here the issue differs and its human value rises, especially as it is tinted with tenderness and work in the spirit of humanity and sympathy, and mothers gave a message Samia in humanitarian work, and even provided their participation in humanitarian work at their convenience, and the love of volunteering pushed them towards the fields of work in health centers and medical tents that were distributed at the state level to eliminate the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Initially, the volunteer mothers of the Ras Al Khaimah Volunteer Team assert, during the “Covid-19” crisis, that their many commitments in life did not prevent them from volunteering and standing side by side with the medical staff on the first line of defense, and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection trained volunteers to support the medical system in The state, and institutions presented several national initiatives to raise their readiness in dealing with epidemics, and also launched a guide on how to deal with cases during the spread of epidemics, and the volunteers confirmed that volunteer work is a wonderful experience in which they must participate.

Citizen Moza Muhammad Salem Al-Mahboubi Al-Shehhi (45 years old), a mother of eight, said that the reason for her first volunteering was the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, “Do not paralyze them”, which had a great impact on her. In encouraging and emboldening to volunteer since the beginning of the Corona pandemic, which was not without troubles and great effort, as it contributed to the completion of lists of more than 700 cases daily, but her belief that the work that you do has a humanitarian and national impact, eased the burden of exhaustion on her, confirming that she is a citizen An Emirati woman is very proud to volunteer in all areas that she invites to volunteer and support the community, stressing that her participation is a duty towards her homeland and the protection of community members who are citizens and residents on the territory of the UAE and an opportunity to return the favor, stressing that she promotes on a daily basis to her children the importance of humanitarian volunteering and its benefit to the individual. However, all of its children are graduates of colleges and universities, and work in various sectors of the state, and are proud of it and appreciate its humanitarian work and its daily participation, noting that its participation is not without sending a good word, and it reassures the auditors and those coming to the centers, etc. Medical yum, and raise their spirits towards responding to the pandemic

Al-Shehhi explained that spreading the culture of volunteer work and charitable work among members of society contributed to raising awareness of the importance of solidarity and solidarity among members of society, and this is a civilized behavior that reflects the availability of positive, civilized and human values ​​and the level of interdependence between all members of society of different nationalities and residents of the state. Al-Shehhi called on all mothers to instill these concepts in the minds of their children to work on the renaissance and advancement of society, stressing that the state is constantly seeking to harness the experiences, skills and talents of community members, and to involve them in the volunteering process through the field, while ensuring their health safety is a priority for everyone. Noting that the United Arab Emirates has continuously been keen to consolidate the culture of volunteer work through the establishment of the Emirates Volunteer Platform, which aims to create an efficient and effective volunteer environment to activate the volunteer work system, by spreading awareness among members of society, and encouraging all segments of society.