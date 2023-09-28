Think of each otherAbout 12,000 vulnerable people receive a meal from a neighbor every week. This way they can have a chat at the door and they don’t have to cook themselves that day. Stichting Thuisgekookt has thousands of home cooks ready to help. “It makes me so happy to do something for someone else.”
Ellen van Gaalen
Latest update:
15:02
