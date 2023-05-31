Later at natural disasters occurred in Emilia-Romagna in recent weeks, there has been a return to talk about volunteering, with very many volunteers who got busy cleaning up streets, homes and buildings. In short, to try to recover the recoverable, in an attempt to return to normal as soon as possiblemany have arrived in Emilia Romagna armed with so much good will despite warnings not to do so without coordination by the Civil Protection.

Volunteering in Emilia-Romagna

The images that come from those places show tried but motivated people, between them a face familiar to most: the young man Formula 1 driver in AlphaTauri, Yuki Tsunoda. There are several shots that portray him intent on helping the population of Faenza by shoveling water and mud.

Tsunoda shoveling mud from Faenza

Yuki and Faenza

Yuki in fact yes it is transferred from England to Italy in his first year in Formula 1 in 2021, following requests from the team. Many will know thanks to the very famous Drive to Survive by Netflix, but this was a sort of “punishment” for the Japanese driver. Following the inconstancy he demonstrated on the track, Franz Tost, team principal of AlphaTauri has requested his transfer to Faenza in order to be able to collaborate more closely with trainers and engineers.

Tsunoda as the AlphaTauri pilot

Tsunoda demonstrated improvements on the track (unfortunately not at the Monaco GP) also thanks to this “move”which allowed him to develop a sincere bond with the small Romagna town. As further confirmation of this growing love, there is the last gesture posted on her social profiles: Yuki Tsunoda helps shovel water and mud from the streets of Faenza.

The teammate Nyck DeVries declares himself “lucky to have made it home” in Monte Carlo before the most dangerous phases of the flood, while instead Yuki decided to stay and help.

Also Tsunoda says he’s scared and says he’s never experienced anything like thisbut the young pilot has found the strength and generosity to help a community in difficulty. Great temperament on the track and an equally great heart that the driver from Sagamihara showed on this occasion.

Volunteering in Emilia Romagna

With the tragedy of Emilia-Romagna we have returned to talk about volunteering, that activity carried out spontaneously and unpaid by individuals who decide to dedicate part of their time, their skills or their resources to help others or contribute to the welfare of the community. People involved in volunteering, call volunteersoffer their commitment in various sectors, such as social assistance, the environment, health, education, culture and many others.

The voluntary activities in Emilia-Romagna have been remarkable and have given support to elderly or sick people, the supply of food and household materials with strong assistance in a situation of total emergency with the natural disaster that has occurred.

For this great membership The mayors and prefect of Ravenna have asked the volunteers to stay at home intending to reach the area affected by the flood due to the risk of hindering the work of the Civil Protection “albeit involuntarily”.

