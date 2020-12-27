Coronavirus: The new type of corona virus has created fear among people. After the emergence of a new strain in Britain, many countries have intensified identity and isolation measures. Strain has been found in many countries including Canada, and there are reports of its spread in eight European countries.

How to understand the effect of Kovid-19 vaccine

Vaccination against Kovid-19 has started in many countries, but scientists have still not understood much about the virus. British scientists have found a unique way to understand the virus better. Scientists are about to infect 2500 healthy volunteers with Kovid-19. Through this, their goal is to understand the behavior of viruses in the body.

The Sun newspaper report has told that scientists want to know how long the virus may take to develop. The government has spent $ 45 million on research. The research will be carried out by Imperial College, Royal Free Hospital of National Health Service and pharma company hVIVO. Generally, such research raises ethical questions because healthy people involved in the test have to be infected with the virus.

Volunteers will infect themselves with the Corona virus

This is not the first time testing for deliberately infecting the Corona virus. Earlier, such human trials have been done on diseases of typhoid, malaria and flu. Due to high immunity among the youth, they are being made part of the test. In the UK, the infection will begin in January to investigate the effects of the Kovid-19 vaccine and the results are expected in May.

Volunteers aged 18–30 years will be given experimental vaccine through the nose after which they will be infected with the corona virus. All volunteers will receive $ 5300 during their hospital stay and will be monitored day and night. Based on this, the intention of the scientists is to find the dilution of vaccine helpful in prevention of Kovid-19? Earlier, on Wednesday, British scientists revealed that even those with mild symptoms of Kovid-19 could develop immunity and stay for about four months.

