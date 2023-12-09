Stormtroopers of the volunteer unit of the Russian Southern Military District expressed high satisfaction with the characteristics of the new armored vehicles that entered service in the special military operation (SVO) zone. One of the drivers of the combat vehicle spoke about this on Saturday, December 9.

According to him, the new vehicles are equipped with enhanced armor and other features that increase the vehicle’s survivability in combat conditions. In addition, it is reliable and easy to operate, and also has a powerful engine and high maneuverability in winter conditions, the fighter added.

“Problem solving has become safer. The car can withstand more than a simple KamAZ or UAZ. It’s safer to ride on it,” said the serviceman “RIA News”.

He noted that the vehicle successfully contained damage from large-caliber fragments, giving fighters the opportunity to continue performing the assigned mission.

“This car is also a great help when transporting assault groups. We can bring them further,” he said, adding that the armored car is also excellent for evacuating the wounded.

On December 1, military historian, retired colonel Yuri Knutov, in a conversation with Izvestia, spoke about the advantages of the Russian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Lancet, used in the Northern Military District zone. According to him, this aircraft has excellent maneuverability, can even hover for a while, and can sometimes be confused with a bird on the radar screen. He also drew attention to the fact that the Lancet is being modernized all the time and, according to some data, the latest generations of such drones can operate in a “swarm”.

Earlier, at the end of November, Knutov told Izvestia about the unique characteristics of the Russian Su-34 combat bomber. He noted that the aircraft is designed to carry many types of weapons, ranging from cruise missiles to bomb control. In addition, if necessary, the aircraft can conduct air combat with enemy fighters; it is possible to install electronic warfare (EW) stations.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.