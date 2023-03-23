Aleksey, a volunteer from Donetsk who returned from Ukrainian captivity, spoke about torture according to the methods of the CIA and double cruelty towards people from Russian regions, for example, Tatarstan.

Azov militants (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) tortured prisoners for several days, used electric shock and water torture – as in secret CIA prisons. The first destination was a basement near the front line – a fight was heard, the man said.

“In this basement, they immediately began torturing us, beating us with a stick, kicking us in the chest, in the face, with a rifle butt. At this time, our hands were already tied behind us, hats were wrapped around our eyes with tape, in my case, a balaclava. They changed every hour or two, new ones came and just beat me. They didn’t record anything there, they were just interested for themselves, ”said Alexei in an interview with “RIA News”.

According to him, during the unloading, the prisoners were forced to glorify Ukraine and the Azov regiment, then they were taken to different rooms, forced to strip to their underwear and began to be beaten, asking the same questions: where they came from, how they were mobilized, the size of the unit, the call signs of the personnel and contacts among military personnel, phone numbers of loved ones.

“They beat me with a baton on my elbows on my knees, then they started throwing a bag over and pouring water on me… Then, with the help of an electric shock, they knocked out my VK page, put “crocodiles” (wire clips. – Ed.) on my forearms and gradually increased the current. I lost consciousness, came to my senses from the blows, lying on the floor, with a baton and legs, ”he described the methods of the militants.

Aleksey added that the necessary information was knocked out of them using the methods described above. Of the five days in captivity, he was beaten for the first two. He was then thrown bound on a tile without food or water until he was taken to a garage, presumably in Avdiivka.

“In the garage, we were simply beaten, mocked: all the time he worked out his knees, elbow joints and from the foot to the chest. Nothing was interrogated there. There was one soldier there, a Russian from Tatarstan. He was beaten there specifically simply because he is Russian, because he is from Russia, ”concluded Alexei.

On March 20, Ombudsman of the Donetsk People’s Republic Daria Morozova reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are inventing more and more new types of torture for Russian prisoners of war. The authorities of the DPR will transfer this information to the Investigative Committee of Russia.

American mercenary John McIntyre, who served in the Foreign Legion of Ukraine and defected to Russia, told on February 28 how Ukrainian militants tortured prisoners of war. McIntyre also reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used civilians for fake news.

At the end of January, Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), said that the report of the Office for the first six months of the conflict over Ukraine spoke of 50 cases of torture or various forms of ill-treatment of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian security forces.

On February 16, Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, said that the UN had responded to Moscow’s appeal about the torture of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine and was ready to join in solving the problem. According to her, there is a common goal – to prevent any criminal acts against Russian prisoners and their relatives.