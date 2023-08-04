A total of 13 volunteer fire stations in Catalonia have announced that they are no longer available. On their social networks they have posted the sign “Not available, We save lives without having ours insured.” They protest because the Department of the Interior does not agree to take into account the improvement of the conditions in which they provide their service, claims that in some cases, such as the improvement of health insurance, have been on the table for 20 years. After meeting with the Generalitat, on August 1 they considered the negotiation aground and have decided not to go to the service when it is activated.

Catalonia has a mixed emergency model between civil servants and volunteer firefighters. The latter have other jobs, but in their free time or managing their work schedules they respond to the activations that are made to them by phone when there is an emergency. In total, according to Interior, throughout the territory there are 74 volunteer parks with 1,715 firefighters and 70 parks with 2,269 employees on staff. For years, volunteers have questioned their working conditions and security and now some of them have stood up. “People are tired of providing services, of putting their lives at risk without being covered. We want decent health insurance for ourselves and our families if something were to happen to us. The same one that the civil servants have because the work we do is the same”, explains Sergi Forts, a member of the Council of Volunteer Firefighters of Catalonia and a volunteer at the Arbúcies park.

The claim, which comes in a situation of alert due to the high risk of forest fires, has begun in Girona where the firefighters of the ten volunteer parks in the emergency region have ceased to be available. Now it is spreading throughout the Catalan geography with more supporters, among them those of the parks of Piera, Benifallet or Santa Maria de Palautordera. In parks in other regions such as Lleida there are meetings to see if they join the protest.

More information

From the Interior they have issued a statement in which they acknowledge that “for a few years, several members of the Volunteer Firefighters collective have raised claims of different kinds.” Globally, they detail, they go through improving accident coverage during a service, both compensation and economic compensation in the event that the accident results in sick leave; the increase in monetary compensation for services, a pension plan and that volunteers become public employees. They specify, however, that “some of them are not unanimous demands of the entire group.” Forts acknowledges that they do not believe that “the model is correct”, but he calls on that later. They are clear that “the priority now is to have decent health insurance, not the one-year coverage that they offer us.” “We don’t have adequate security for the work we’re going out to do,” he says.

According to the statement, the General Directorate shares “the need to guarantee coverage in case of need without a time limit.” For this reason, it was announced that a pre-market consultation will be published on September 4 to provide the group of volunteer firefighters with coverage for this risk without time limitation and undertakes to “assume the treatments that are not covered.”

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

Regarding the employment of the group, he considers that the elimination of the current mixed model of firefighters (officials and volunteers) “is not what is convenient for Catalonia”. And he maintains that “beyond current regulations and jurisprudence, there are several impediments that do not make it possible to assume this proposal.” However, the Parliament of Catalonia has agreed to launch a commission to study volunteer firefighters on September 28 and immediate and future actions for volunteers will have to be established, which is the basis of the mixed model.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter