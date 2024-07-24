The Mossos d’Esquadra arrested this Monday a volunteer firefighter assigned to the Girona region as the alleged perpetrator of one of the largest fires in Catalonia in 2023, which devastated 573 hectares in Portbou and Colera (Girona) and forced the evacuation of 135 people. Sources from the Generalitat Fire Department have confirmed to Europa Press that the now detained man was appointed as a volunteer firefighter in October 2019 in Portbou (Girona) and that later, at his own request, he moved to the Parc de La Jonquera (Girona), where he has served until the time of his arrest, as reported by Cadena Ser.

The suspect was released on bail after being brought before a judge on Tuesday and the Directorate General is processing the precautionary suspension of his duties, according to sources from the Generalitat Fire Department and the Department of the Interior, who are collaborating with the court to advance the investigation of this case.

The fire, which started on a forest track between Portbou and the town’s reservoir, near Mas del Molí, destroyed 573 hectares of forest area, most of it in the neighbouring town of Colera. The strong north wind blowing in the area makes extinguishing the fire difficult. The towns of Portbou and Colera and three residential areas in Llançà were confined.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya on Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter