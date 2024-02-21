



02:03 © France 24

The survival of the remaining inhabitants of the town of Pryozerne depends on volunteer groups such as the doctors from the Frida Foundation, who donate their weekends to do check-ups in mobile clinics. The majority of Ukrainians still in Kherson province are people over 50 years of age who have not been able to access medical services and their treatments have been interrupted. Catalina Gómez Ángel was with them and showed us how this group of volunteers operates.